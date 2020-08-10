Newport News Police searching for car break-in suspects who fired on officers

Police need the public's help to identify two people who allegedly broke into vehicles in Newport News and then opened fire on responding officers.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are asking for the public's help to identify two people who were allegedly breaking into vehicles and then fired on responding officers when fleeing the scene.

The incident happened Tuesday night around 11 p.m. in the area of Hanover Way and Jefferson Avenue. Officers responded after receiving reports of two males breaking into vehicles in the area.

The two suspects fled on foot once officers arrived, and while fleeing, police say the suspects turned and fired on the police. No one was hurt, and the officers did not return fire.

One suspect is described as wearing a gray hoodie, light or gray jeans, and a black backpack. The second suspect wore a black hoodie and red pants.

If you recognize either suspect or have any information that can help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).