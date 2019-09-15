NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are asking the public's help identifying a man accused of assault and robbery.

The incident happened around 6:32 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Avenue.

A 70-year-old man told police officers that a man assaulted and robbed him of cash.

The suspect is a black man in his 40s, around 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 160 pounds with a muscular build.

Newport News Police Department

Police have shared a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information that can assist with identifying the suspect is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.

Newport News Police Department The Newport News Police Department is asking for help identifying a ... suspect in connection with an assault and robbery that occurred on Friday morning. On September 13, 2019, approximately 6:32 a.m., Newport News Police responded to the 500 block of South Avenue in reference to a robbery and assault.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.