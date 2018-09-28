NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Newport News police are looking for a man accused of recording a woman in a thrift store dressing room Thursday evening.

A woman reported the incident around 5:21 p.m. to police at the north precinct in the 300 block of Deshazor Drive.

The 39-year-old woman said she was inside a DAV Thrift Store dressing room in the 15200 Warwick Boulevard, when she noticed a cellphone recording "her from underneath the door."

The woman stepped out and confronted the man, but he ran out of the store, police said.

The woman described the man as Hispanic, light skinned, about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, brown hair with facial hair. He was wearing a red or orange shirt.

