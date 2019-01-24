NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — According to Police Chief Drew, officers attempted to pull over an SUV carrying a person who was wanted on warrants when the suspect fled and crashed into a van injuring the two women inside.

Police attempted to pull the SUV over at Jefferson Avenue and Boykin Lane. The SUV sped off and crashed into a van at Jefferson Avene and Bland Boulevard, 25 seconds after the attempted stop.

Two women who were injured in the crash were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Five people were inside the SUV. Police arrested four at the scene, but the fifth person, who was the one originally wanted on warrants, fled the scene into a wooded area.

A SWAT team is actively searching for the suspect.

Two guns were found inside the SUV according to police. Police said the suspect they are looking for is dangerous and has a gun.

The original officer who attempted the stop did not chase the suspect.

Traffic is heavy and hectic in the area due to multiple lane and street closures.