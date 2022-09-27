Teenager shot, seriously hurt in Newport News, police say

This is an ongoing investigation, and there isn't yet any suspect information.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager seriously hurt Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, officers got the call to respond to the 1100th block of 36th Street shortly before 1 a.m.

That's in the Washington area of the city.

When they got to the scene, they found a male teenager who was shot.

According to police, he was taken to the hospital and is considered to be in life-threatening condition.

His name hasn't been released.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there isn't yet any suspect information.