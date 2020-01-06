x
Newport News, Portsmouth, Hampton police chiefs join justice rally in Newmarket

Chiefs Steve Drew, Angela Greene, and Terry Sult were among those who attended the rally calling for justice for George Floyd.
Credit: Niko Clemmons, 13News Now
Police Chiefs Steve Drew, Angela Greene, and Terry Sult from Newport News, Portsmouth, and Hampton join people in Newmarket for a rally calling for justice after the death of George Floyd.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Dozens of people were in the parking lot of Newmarket South Shopping Center Sunday night for a rally calling for justice and a call for unity.

Senior Pastor of Little Piney Grove Baptist Church Rashad Cartwright and the nonprofit group Men STAND hosted the event.

It was in response to the death of George Floyd and its message was one of justice and of men, women, and children coming together in the name of justice.

Among the people who were there to add their support to the positive messages were Police Chiefs Steve Drew, Terry Sult, and Angela Greene of Newport News, Hampton, and Portsmouth, respectively.

Other city leaders and community leaders were there, as well.

