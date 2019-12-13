NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new pilot program gets students in Newport News their own library card. To start the program off, Newport News Public Library and Newport News Public Schools are working to get the 1,800 students enrolled in pre-K a library card.

In November, a letter was sent home with every pre-school student asking his or her parents/caregivers to sign their child up for the Student Connect Card.

The Student Connect Card cultivates literacy. It allows students the opportunity to check out up to five juvenile/young adult books from the public library; access all public library e-books and other digital resources and use the filtered computers at the public library.

“Reading can open doors, unleash a child’s potential, and change the trajectory of a child’s life. We’re excited to put library cards in the hands of Newport News’ children,” said Sonia Alcántara-Antoine, Newport News Public Library Director.

By combining forces, Newport News Public Library and Newport News Public Schools are thrilled to give youth access to library reading materials and thousands of programs. Throughout the year, all the library branches host free programs involving science, technology, reading, art, engineering and much more.

