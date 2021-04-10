Newport News Public Schools set to discuss safety plan for Heritage, Huntington schools

School division leaders are holding a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss a safety plan.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — New safety measures could be underway for Newport News Public Schools.

School division leaders are holding a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss a safety plan.

This comes after the shooting at Heritage High School on September 20, which sent two teenagers with gunshot wounds to the hospital.

A lot of questions still surround the shooting at Heritage High School.

“Why did a 15-year-old feel it was okay to shoot someone with a gun," said Newport News Resident Yugonda Sample-Jones.

Sample-Jones is a community advocate and has been speaking with families impacted by the incident. She hopes school board members focus on mental health and improving communication in their special meeting.

“We don’t want to be embarrassed by not doing the right thing. We have to keep in mind that there’s people who are being affected by the policies that we put in place. But the main thing is communication, transparency, and inclusion," said Sample-Jones.

Newport News Public Schools School Board Chair Douglas Brown said the meeting is a chance to hear concerns from staff and the public.

“This will be a greater level of transparency in terms of highlighting where the levels of robustness are within our safety plan," said Brown.

According to school division leaders, the main topics at the meeting Include:

A summary of what happened on September 20th and what has occurred since the shooting including support for staff, families, and students.

“We know that not just the two students but actually it’s been more than, it’s been more than a few hundred students have been able to receive counseling and support services through our crisis hotline," said Brown.

School Division leaders will also discuss the development of a Heritage/Huntington Safety Plan Committee and preliminary development of a re-entry safety plan.

Brown said a plan is already in the works for re-entry by the superintendent and building staff.

“I do expect the superintendent will make an announcement of a timeline when students will return physically back to instruction," said Brown.

Heritage High and Huntington Middle school students are still learning virtually.

Brown said the Heritage and Huntington safety plan committee will consist of the superintendent, security staff, and certain members from the community.