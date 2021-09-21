Newport News school leaders detail layers of safety measures currently in place across division

School leaders said there are layers of safety measures in place across the division like singular entry points, SROs, random searches and more.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After a day of senseless violence at Heritage High School, the community is left with so many questions.

Feelings of fear and uncertainty spread across the school grounds on Monday.

“Kids were distraught, they were crying,” said Newport News School Board Member John Eley. “Teachers said they were under desks. They were scared.”

Newport News Police said a 15-year-old Heritage student faces multiple charges for allegedly shooting two students. Eley is heartbroken over what happened.

“We have so many security measures in places, but it’s just one of these situations that unfortunately, it happened,” Eley said.

But Superintendent Dr. George Parker said there are layers of safety measures in place across the division, starting with singular entry points.

“There are locked doors from the external areas of the building, so you can’t just walk in the door,” said Dr. Parker.

He said there are about 65 security officers across the division, as well as school resource officers. Newport News Police said an SRO is assigned to Heritage and was at the scene Monday.

“We have a very good relationship with our local police department,” Dr. Parker said.

School leaders also conduct random and required searches. Dr. Parker said students know they could look into classrooms, lockers, and cars on any given day. He said officials utilize metal detector wands, but students don’t walk through detectors daily.

“What we do not do is set up airport security on a daily basis walking into our schools,” Dr. Parker said. “That would be very disruptive with 1,200 students coming into our building.”

However, Eley said that’s a procedure he wouldn’t mind bringing up to the board.

“We do need metal detectors at our school because we do want to make sure our kids are safe,” Eley said. “We want to do more random book bag checks, more random bus checks, not just at Heritage High School, but throughout all schools in our division.”

He also believes more after-school activities could keep students out of trouble.

“We have to go back to the blueprint where they used to have little league football teams, basketball teams, dance teams, step teams,” Eley said. “Activities to keep these youth busy.”

Dr. Parker agrees that the community has a part in maximizing student safety.

“We as a community need to also take this moment to reflect on the significance of young adults having access to weapons,” Dr. Parker said. “Ensuring that if we really want to make sure we have safe schools, there is an extra layer, a community layer of security.”

Dr. Parker said they take all matters of safety seriously and they can always learn new and creative ways to do that. He said once staff and students retrieve their belongings from Heritage, they will start virtual classes. However, he said there is no start date for that yet.