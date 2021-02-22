Newport News Public Schools giving free meals to students

The school system will be handing out prepackaged breakfasts, lunches, snacks and dinners twice a day. Families can pick up the meals by curbside pickup.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Public Schools have started distributing free meals to their students as kids continue virtual schooling from home.

Starting Monday, the school division will give out meals twice a day at various locations throughout Newport News. This is all a part of an updated meal service plan.

Families can find a location closest to them and pick up a pre-packaged breakfast, lunch snack and dinner for each student.

On Friday, breakfast and lunch meals will also be given out for the weekend. The meals will be distributed through curbside pickup. People only need to open their car trunks and a team member will place the meals inside.

Afternoon curbside service will be available at the following locations Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.:

All NNPS Elementary Schools

Marshall Early Learning Center

Evening curbside service will be available at the following locations Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.:

Crittenden Middle School

Gildersleeve Middle School

Hines Middle School

B.T. Washington Middle

Denbigh High School

Heritage High

Warwick High