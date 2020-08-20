Newport News Public Schools helps families with internet access

Families not meeting the eligibility requirements for no-cost Internet can still receive assistance in applying for low-cost Internet solutions through a program.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The start of all schools in Hampton Roads is less than a month away.

Newport News Public Schools is helping families get ready for virtual learning by handing out laptops and launching a "Connected @Home" program, which will allow NNPS families to request assistance in getting connected to the Internet so their children can participate in virtual learning.

Data from the State and the City indicates that 20 percent of families in Newport News may not have reliable access to the Internet.

“We're in the process of creating a screening program to identify those families who have a need for a hotspot because a Chromebook without Internet is no good,” Supervisor of Technical support for Newport News Public Schools Anthony Rice said. “This is uncharted territory, but we are planning every step of the way for our families and students.”

Eligible families may receive a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot that includes an unlimited data plan and stringent content filtering to keep our students safe online or no-cost options to connect to the Internet. Families not meeting the eligibility requirements for no-cost Internet can still receive assistance in applying for low-cost Internet solutions such as Cox Connect2Compete.

A school spokeswoman said the division is helping families with that application. The division also ordered 4,000 hot spots for families.

During the 2020-2021 school year, Newport News Public Schools is expanding its one-to-one technology initiative to provide a Chromebook for every student in kindergarten through 12th grade to support learning in-person and online.

The school division is issuing close to 20,000 laptops. Administrators had to order about 15,000 additional devices for the start of the school year. This way, students will be able to interact with their teachers.

Rice added they will implement a call center Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to assist students with Chromebook issues, and have dropoff sites throughout the city to return broken devices.

Distribution of Chromebooks took place for high school students on August 10-13. Schools notified students and families by phone and e-mail when a pick-up schedule is established.

Distribution of Chromebooks to middle school students is taking place on August 17-20. Schools will notify students and families by phone and e-mail when a pick-up schedule is established.

Chromebooks for elementary school students won't arrive until December, so the school division will provide loaner devices in the meantime. That will take place on August 24-27. More information will come soon for Pre-K.