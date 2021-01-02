x
Newport News Public Schools hosting virtual teacher job fair this week

Credit: Megan Shinn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Public Schools is hosting a virtual teacher job fair from Monday, Feb. 1 to Friday, Feb. 5.

The virtual job fair is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All candidates must be eligible for a Virginia teaching license. Teacher candidates should complete an online application as soon as possible.

Here's the schedule of job interviews this week:

  •  Monday, February 1 - Elementary School Teachers
  • Tuesday, February 2 - Special Education, School Librarians and English as a Second Language Teachers
  • Wednesday, February 3 - Secondary Teachers in grades 6-12 (English, math, science and social studies)
  • Thursday, February 4 - Art, Music and PE Teachers
  • Friday, February 5 - Career and Technical Education Teachers (family and consumer sciences, business, technology education and aviation) and World Language Teachers

Candidates can have a live text chat with recruiters and be scheduled for a virtual interview. Register here: http://workus.co/ev_HFZdDUf

