Newport News calls for community to join school advisory committees on student safety, engagement

Administrators are calling for people to sign up as members of three advisory committees: school safety, family engagement and student rights and responsibilities.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Nearly two months after the shooting at Richneck Elementary School sparked a big discussion on school safety, parents and teachers of Newport News Public Schools students and other community members are being asked to weigh in on big decisions for the division.

School administrators are calling for people to sign up as members of three different advisory committees: school safety, family engagement and student rights and responsibilities.

Administrators said in an email that the committees will meet on a regular basis "to provide input, support and advice" to the school division and the School Board.

"Parents, NNPS employees and community members interested in serving on one of the advisory committees should complete an online application," said Interim Superintendent Michele Mitchell in an email to the school district community on Friday.

She said the school division leaders would do thier due diligence to "reflect the diversity of the community population" as they select members for the committees. She said they would also pick members "with knowledge and skills that are beneficial" to each committee.

However, the committees comes with responsibilities. Administrators said committee members would be "expected to serve as leaders and advocates."

If you are interested in applying to be part of the committees, school administrators said you can apply to more than one. You have until 5 p.m. Friday, March 3 to do so. You can apply here.

NNPS officials provided the following descriptions of the committees.

Family Engagement Advisory Committee:

Responsible for developing and enhancing the school division's family engagement approaches. The committee will provide input into planning and implementation to improve services and remove barriers to families and students. Members will also review and revise family engagement procedures and will serve as leaders and advocates for successful partnerships with parents and school staff.

School Safety Advisory Committee:

Responsible for providing valuable perspective regarding issues and concerns related to school safety and security. Members will work with NNPS employees and local law enforcement representatives to provide recommendations to monitor and bolster school safety.

Rights and Responsibilities Advisory Committee: