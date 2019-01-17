NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Public Schools is encouraging furloughed federal employees to become a substitute teacher.

The school district is hosting a 'Federal Employee Substitute Teacher Job Fair' on Wednesday, January 23 at 9 a.m. The event will only go until 11 a.m. at the NNPS Human Resources Office located at 12507 Warwick Boulevard in Newport News.

Applicants will have onsite interviews and on-the-spot job offers.

The Newport News Public Schools have full-time, part-time, and temporary positions open. Make sure to bring resumes and copies of college transcripts or degrees.

Teaching experience is not required, and applicants must have at least 30 college credits with a minimum 2.5-grade point average.

Degreed substitute teachers earn $80 per day and non-degreed substitute teachers earn $65 per day.

For more information about the open positions click here or call the Human Resources Department at (757) 881-5061.