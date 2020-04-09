Newport News parents left with questions over school schedule start times

A few Newport News parents wanted to know more about online schedule times.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A few Newport News parents turned to Facebook, posting questions and concerns about not seeing times for their kids' online school schedules. Some are confused and frustrated, with one parent typing, "This is unacceptable!"

On the Newport News Public Schools website, there are sample schedules with times for each grade level. These are not actual times. Some parents left comments saying they don’t have times on their new schedule.

“So today, schedules were posted in 'ParentVUE' and the schedules -- depending on the level -- include class periods, the name of the course, the room number, and the teachers," said NNPS spokesperson Michelle Price.

Some parents tried to post comments to guide the others. Price explained what parents need to do to learn more about schedule class times, for all grade levels.

“So specific class schedules, for instance, times that the teacher will offer in-person instruction through Zoom will be shared by the teacher," said Price.