Newport News Public Schools postpones return to in-person instruction

The superintendent announced he was suspending the timeline for the transition to in-person, hybrid instruction, which was scheduled to begin on January 11.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Plans for students to return to the classroom in Newport News are being put on hold following rises in cases of coronavirus, the school district announced.

Superintendent Dr. George Parker III made the announcement on Tuesday.

"Given these metrics, and in accordance with our Return to Learn Plan, I have decided to suspend our Phase II timeline for the transition to in-person, hybrid instruction scheduled to begin on January 11," Parker said in a letter to families. "This will position the school division to ensure a cautious and safe return to in-person instruction."

Newport News' "Return to Learn" plan and the latest metrics can be found on the school district's COVID-19 dashboard website.

Superintendent @DrGParker has suspended the timeline for the return to in-person instruction to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff. No students are to report on Monday, January 11.



Newport News Schools

The superintendent said that school officials expect additional guidance and information later this week from Governor Ralph Northam, the Virginia Department of Health, and the State Superintendent of Public Instruction about the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

Parker said they will continue monitoring COVID-19 cases and transmission rates "while following all protocols outlined by the state and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention."