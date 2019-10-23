NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Public Schools received Blue Bird's milestone 15,000th propane bus.

The school district is slowly moving from diesel to propane-fueled buses.

Sixty-two of the district's 335 school buses are now fueled by propane. Newport News Public Schools has been using propane-fueled buses for two years.

The new bus comes after a West Virginia University study showed propane buses reduce harmful nitrogen oxides to the atmosphere.

Shay Coates, the Newport News Public Schools Director of Transportation, said the propane-fueled buses are quieter, save money and are safer for the environment than their diesel-fueled counterparts.

"It's cleaner, you smell the diesel on the road, the fumes, you don't get that with a propane bus so it's safe for our school and the area, our citizens," said Coates.

The district plans to add 11 more propane buses by the end of 2019.