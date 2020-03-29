Newport News Public Schools releases academic plans for remainder of the year

Superintendent George Parker said the division is transitioning into "what will become our new normal during the closure of schools."

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Public Schools released its academic plans for the rest of the year as Virginia schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent George Parker said the division is transitioning into "what will become our new normal during the closure of schools."

The plan provides families with information about at-home learning materials, meals-to-go for students and other helpful resources.

"We understand how difficult the coming weeks will be on families as you focus on the health and well-being of yourselves and your children," Parker said in the news release.

"It is our hope that we can continue to provide you with the support and resources necessary in order to meet the academic needs of your children."

Here's a quick breakdown of what the academic plans look like:

Elementary Academic Plan

The second elementary instructional packets for preschool and elementary students have been created for the next 10 instructional days (March 30 - April 17). Students and staff will observe the regularly scheduled week of spring break (April 6 – April 10).

The instructional packets will be posted on the At-Home Learning website.

Determination of a child's grade (Elementary Students Grades PK-5)

The third quarter grades will conclude as scheduled, April 3, 2020. The calculation of third-quarter grades will be based on your student’s grade as of March 13, 2020.

All elementary students who were in good standing as of March 13 will progress to the next grade level.

Middle and High School Academic Plan

Based on federal and state guidance, instruction at the middle and high school levels will be continued.

Middle and high school teachers will continue to provide online learning through Google Classroom and other media tools. Use the link https://sites.google.com/nn.k12.va.us/students-athome-learning/home to learn how to activate accounts or for additional assistance on how to use the accounts.

For additional at-home learning resources, visit https://sites.google.com/nn.k12.va.us/nnpscoronavirusacademics/home.

Determination of student's grade (Secondary Students Grades 6-12)

The third quarter grades will conclude as scheduled, April 3, 2020. For the third quarter, grades will be calculated based on a student’s grade as of March 13, 2020.

The fourth quarter grading period will begin after spring break. A Continuity of Learning Plan is currently in development which will provide further information on how student work during the fourth quarter will be reviewed and assessed.

Grading accommodations for senior students

Seniors who have not completed the necessary work to be successful as of March 13 will be contacted by their teachers and/or school counselor to ensure they are aware of the possibility of not graduating on time.

Any seniors who were not on track for graduation on March 13 due to grades will have the opportunity to improve their grades during the fourth quarter.

For determination of the final grade for the course, all seniors will have the option of accepting their final average on March 13, 2020, or the inclusion of their fourth-quarter assignments.