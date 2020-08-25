Newport News Public Schools to consider renaming several schools

Last week, the school board got a presentation on names, backgrounds, and considerations for renaming.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News School Board is asking themselves, "Which school names do not reflect the school division's values of inclusion and diversity?”

The school division is considering renaming several of its schools. The names of 10 Newport News Public Schools are up for debate: Epes, Nelson, Lee Hall, Dozier, Richneck, Yates, B.C. Charles, Saunders, Denbigh High School, and Denbigh Early Childhood Center.

The School Board advised the superintendent to research and begin the process for consideration. The superintendent and staff identified and tiered the 10 school names. The school board now plans to hold a public hearing next month to get feedback from people in the community.

Shemyal Gilliam's son goes to Dozier Middle School. The school division says J.M. Dozier was a long-time chairman during Massive Resistance, when separate but equal was state law.

“History is here, it resonates with people,” Gilliam said. “Honestly I didn't know the history behind some of those names but taking the time to get to know those things is something we should do.”

Lee Hall Elementary School was named for the nearby Lee Hall Mansion, home of Richard Lee. Lee Hall was used as a headquarters for Confederate generals during the Peninsula Campaign of the Civil War.

Horace Epes was a Confederate Army Soldier, 12 days of wartime service while at VMI. R.O. Nelson was the superintendent during Massive Resistance, when separate but equal was state law.

“History is history,” Victoria Zapata said. “History can't be rewritten but we can learn from history and move forward.”

She added, “I don't feel the name of the school will have anything to do with the type of education children will receive.”

Gilliam is happy to be part of the process.

“It's something worth looking into so everyone knows where some of these names came from,” Gilliam said.

It is the responsibility of the School Board to determine the name of school plants and facilities as they are built. The Board will solicit and accept input from the public but reserves the right to make the final decision.