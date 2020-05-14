Newport News Public Schools to hold modified graduation ceremonies for Class of 2020

Seniors will receive an email and postcard with an individual time slot for their arrival at Todd Stadium. Only four people including the student are allowed.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Public Schools says it will still hold live graduation ceremonies June 15 through June 19 at Todd Stadium.

Seniors will receive an email and postcard with an individual time slot for their arrival.

Current COVID-19 restrictions limit occupancy in Todd Stadium to 10 persons.

Students and families must arrive in the same vehicle, and only four people including the student will be allowed to enter the stadium at a time.

The ceremony will maintain six-feet, social distancing guidelines.

The graduation schedule for each high school is below:

Achievable Dream High School

Friday, June 19 beginning at 10 a.m.

Rain date: Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m.

Denbigh High School

Thursday, June 18 beginning at 10 a.m.

Rain date: Thursday, June 25 at 10 a.m.

Heritage High School

Friday, June 19 beginning at 12 p.m.

Rain date: Friday, June 26 at 12 p.m.

Menchville High School

Monday, June 15 beginning at 10 a.m.

Rain date: Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m.

Warwick High School

Tuesday, June 16 beginning at 10 a.m.

Rain date: Tuesday, June 23 at 10 a.m.

Woodside High School

Wednesday, June 17 beginning at 10 a.m.

Rain date: Wednesday, June 24 at 10 a.m.