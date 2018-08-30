NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Newport News Public Schools is going green by upgrading from diesel to new propane-powered buses.

NNPS Transportation Director Shay Coates said three of the new propane buses were delivered Wednesday, and 17 more will arrive next month.

The school division is adding to its fleet a total of 44 propane-powered buses — out of 335 buses district wide.

Coates said propane buses are better for the environment, have a lower maintenance cost, and are quieter.

Bus driver David Jarrett said those improvements mean a lot.

"They are a lot quieter, and the kids seem to not be so loud trying to talk over the diesel motor and everything like that," he said.

The propane buses cost about $10,000 more than diesel buses, but Coats said the division received state and federal grants to help purchase them.

Newport News Public Schools bus drivers take around 24,000 students to and from school each year.

Fleet manager Brian Hanna said even though some parents might be concerned about their children riding on propane buses — since propane is combustible — "they are just as safe as a gasoline vehicle."

Hanna also said propane buses cost less to fuel, about 80 cents less per gallon than diesel.

