Simulator introduces employees to Newport News Public Works, recruitment efforts

Newport News Public Works supervisors are looking to fill dozens of positions. They are now using the help of a simulator showing how to use big machinery.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Handling heavy machinery takes a lot of skill and training. It's what employees of Public Works Departments do every day across Hampton Roads. Now they're able to train employees on heavy machinery simulators before facing the dangers of real-life machine operating.

In Newport News, there are hundreds of hard workers who joined the Public Works division. However, like many other industries following the height of the COVID pandemic, recruiting has become more challenging.

Supervisors are looking to fill 70 positions within Public Works, among positions in other departments as well.

"It's hard to get the right people to come to work with a municipality," said Rick Childs, a training specialist with the Newport News Public Works Department.

Childs said he wanted to make sure employees learned what it was like operating an excavator or a bulldozer while minimizing the risks. So, department leaders brought in a simulator, which mimics exactly what it's like to operate heavy machinery.

It's a large seat, like one you'd see inside an excavator, with all the handles, pedals, and of course, seat belts to work on construction. There's a screen in front showing a virtual excavator doing what you move it to do.

However, the task isn't easy. Employees, whether they are new in training or taking an annual refresher, will have to pass a certain level. There is hardly any room for error in this field, Childs explained, with tight restrictions to avoid any on-site dangers.

"And it's all controlled," Childs said. "Not out in the real world where something bad could happen."

Shamiea Hall works as a Public Works Crew Supervisor for the department. Since she was a kid, Hall said her aunt would drive up in a big city truck and she fell in love with the idea of operating a large machine like that.

Her fascination with this type of work translated well when she started working in Norfolk and then eventually transferred to Newport News. Right now, Hall is the only female worker operating these machines in her department.

"With this piece of equipment, it's just the operator," Hall referenced to the simulator as she was taking a training test. "Out on the job, you have other people to guide you."

CHECK IT OUT:

This is a simulator to train employees in Newport News’ Public Works division — to give them real life experience operating heavy machinery — minus the dangers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/qMvYL3sUuh — Anne Sparaco (@AnneSparaco) September 29, 2023

Hall said even her nephew is looking to get into this type of work. She said it's one of the best jobs since there is always work to do.

"And in this type of work, I feel like I've developed a family," Hall said while on the simulator. "No matter what, you have job security. There's always something to work on. The work will always be there."

Childs said the simulator also works to fix any bad habits among the employees. He said often, even the small things like moving the bucket up and down to release dirt or gravel, can cause damage to the machine. He said this simulator helps correct that.

"It's an eye-opener for a lot of people. I think everybody who has come through has actually enjoyed it," Childs said.

Childs added this simulator may also create more incentive for people to try to see if they can do the job and enjoy it before diving too deep into the process. He hopes this will help recruit not just more people, but also the right people who will thrive in these positions.