Newport News remembers 9/11 attacks

This morning, Newport News public safety agencies held their annual ceremony honoring those who lost their lives and the first responders who jumped into action.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — September 11th is a day full of emotion where many go back in time and recount the events of that day more than two decades ago.

“We are reminded that the world was shaken by these terrorist attacks,” said Dr. Saundra Cherry, a chaplain for the Newport News Police Department.

“We can’t allow what happened 22 years ago today to be forgotten and we can’t let the memory of the victims and the heroes fade away,” said Christopher Newport University President William Kelly.

On Monday morning, Newport News Police, Fire Department, and Sheriff’s Office leaders held the annual 9/11 ceremony on Christopher Newport University’s campus. They honored the thousands of victims who died, those impacted by illness caused by that day and the many first responders who jumped into action.

This morning, NewportNewsPD, @NNFire, and @NnsoJ are remembering 9/11 at @CNUcaptains, honoring those who lost their lives in the attacks and those who have died and continue to be impacted by illnesses because of that day. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/oSHFKWxyV8 — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) September 11, 2023

“It was not just the heroes of September 11th, the local New York City responders who suffered and died," said Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones. "It is also our servicemen and women who have spent 20 years trying to put out those fires.”

Mayor Jones said following the attacks, many, including himself, felt a call to serve. He thanked first responders who put their lives on the line for their communities. Jones says as we remember this somber day, we must also remember the acts of heroism and the country’s resilience.

“Let us remember that while the events of 22 years ago tested us in unimaginable ways, they also reveal the boundless capacity and capability of the human spirit to overcome adversity,” Jones said.