Newport News accepting nominations for new school names

Four schools will be renamed, as their current names have ties to slavery, the Civil War, and segregation.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Now's your chance to help rename four Newport News Public Schools.

The school board voted last year to change the names of Epes, Lee Hall, and Nelson Elementary schools, as well as Dozier Middle School, as their current names have ties to slavery, the Civil War, and segregation.

A task force is accepting nominations, through Wednesday, March 24 at 8 p.m. The nominations can represent the school's location, or honor significant people in the community.

Newport News Public Schools' Diversity and Inclusion Task Force will then review the nominations and select three potential names for each school.

The slate of names will be presented to Superintendent Dr. George Parker III for his consideration and recommendation to the school board.