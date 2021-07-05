Two Newport News residents die in Massachusetts car crash

A 38-year-old man and 35-year-old woman from Newport News were pronounced dead on the scene.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two people from Virginia have died in a car crash in Massachusetts.

State police say the car was heading north on Route 140 in New Bedford at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday when it left the highway and struck a guardrail before entering the median and hitting a tree.

The 38-year-old male driver and 35-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say both were from Newport News, Virginia. Their names were not made public.