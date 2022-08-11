Incumbents hold the lead for Newport News School Board

Three incumbents faced challengers for the Newport News School Board. Here is how they fared.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three school board seats are being contested in Newport News, with incumbents facing challengers in the North, Central and South school board districts.

Preliminary vote totals late Tuesday night show the three incumbents -- Douglas Brown of North District, Lisa Surles-Law of Central, and Terri Best of South -- carrying the lead. All but one precinct in their respective races have been reported.

Gary Hunter ran uncontested in the race for school board member as an at-large candidate.