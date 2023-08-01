x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Newport News

Newport News School Board calls special meeting to appoint new superintendent

Former Superintendent Dr. George Parker III was fired earlier in 2023 amid criticism for his handling of school shootings.
Credit: 13News Now

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News School Board has scheduled a special meeting Thursday for the purpose of appointing a new school superintendent. 

A recommendation will be made to appoint a new division superintendent.

Earlier this year, the board began its search for a new superintendent after board members outlined their qualifications in the job posting:

  • Experience as a principal is required.
  • An earned doctorate is required.
  • Experience working at the director level or higher is required.
  • Highly qualified candidates will have prior Superintendent experience.
  • Experience as a teacher is strongly preferred.
  • Experience as an assistant superintendent or equivalent position is preferred.

The vacancy is open partly from the fallout of the shooting at Richneck Elementary School on January 6. School board members voted to fire Superintendent Dr. George Parker III amid criticism over how he responded to two separate shootings on school grounds prior to the Richneck Elementary shooting. 

In September 2021, two students were hurt at Heritage High School. Then following a basketball game at Menchville High in December 2021, a Woodside High student was killed. 

"It was never a question of Parker’s leadership. It was a question of whether or not the staff would support his leadership in carrying us through the new challenges we are facing," Board member Douglas Brown at the time said.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Newport News man accused of killing his child's mother in North Carolina

Before You Leave, Check This Out