Newport News School Board to vote on renaming 10 schools

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News School Board is expected to vote on changing the names of 10 of its schools on Tuesday night.

Those include Lee Hall Elementary and Denbigh High School, which have ties to the Confederacy.

The school board decided to reconsider the names because they may not meet the division's values of diversity and inclusion.

The 10 names up for debate: Epes, Nelson, Lee Hall, Dozier, Richneck, Yates, B.C. Charles, Saunders, Denbigh High School, and Denbigh Early Childhood Center.