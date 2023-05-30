Father files $15 million lawsuit against Newport News bus assistant, driver and school board for allegedly mistreating autistic son

Matthew Harvey and his attorney filed the suit, and said a bus assistant hit his 9-year-old son in the face and told him she wished she could, "whip his tail."

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A father is suing Newport News Public Schools for millions of dollars after he said a bus attendant assaulted his 9-year-old son.

His attorneys filed the suit on May 5. The $15 million lawsuit describes an incident on an NNPS bus on September 30, 2022.

Matthew Harvey and his attorney filed the suit, and said a school bus assistant hit his son in the face and told him twice she wished she could “whip his tail.”

Documents said the assistant also allowed the child to get off at the bus stop without any clothing on his lower half, leaving him naked from the waist down and humiliating him.

The lawsuit alleges that a day earlier, the same assistant called the student an animal and a monkey.

Harvey’s lawyer, Jacob Murov, said the child has severe cognitive disabilities and seizure disorders.

“Nonverbal,” Murov said. “Cannot communicate.”

Murov said the incidents are captured on video and the defense team viewed the video at the NNPS Transportation Office.

“In the complaint, it outlines everything as far as compensatory damages, punitive damages and to hold them accountable,” Murov said.

A complaint filed shortly after the incident shows the bus assistant faced assault and battery of a juvenile charge. However, in January, court records show a Newport News judge found her not guilty.

13News Now reached out to the assistant but she said she does not want to comment on the lawsuit.

A spokeswoman for the Newport News Public Schools said the bus assistant is still employed with the division. When asked about the lawsuit, the spokeswoman said they cannot comment on the pending lawsuit. She said the school division remains committed to ensuring the well-being and care of all students.