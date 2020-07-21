Newport News School Division working on plans for virtual or hybrid learning

The hybrid plan would alternate between two days of in-person instruction and two days of virtual learning. They could go fully virtual, four days online.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The clock is ticking toward what is supposed to be the first day of school. But what that day will look like is anyone's guess.

Norfolk’s School Board will vote Wednesday on their plan. A decision will be made next Monday in Chesapeake, followed by Virginia Beach the day after.

On Monday, 13News Now got a closer look at the plan in Newport News. Nothing is official yet, but it gives us an idea of where things stand with the division.

In-person learning, five days a week, is not an option for Newport News students this fall. School division leaders presented two possible plans: completely virtual or a hybrid option, with classroom time.

Students following the hybrid plan would alternate between two days of in-person instruction and two days of virtual learning.

They could go fully virtual with four days of online learning.

Both plans have students break for individual instruction on Wednesdays. It’s time for students to complete independent assignments, projects, and work on computer-based programs.

That day also provides time for teachers to help students who need it, hold office hours, and get training.

They also have several mitigation strategies in place to control the spread of coronavirus in schools. Students and staff are expected to wear face coverings inside and on the school bus. Parents must screen students' temperatures before they head to school. Teachers must conduct self-screenings as well.

School staff will deep clean and disinfect the building twice a week, along with daily cleanings.

All students get a laptop. Division leaders said elementary student laptops are back-ordered and will arrive in December.

"Loaner devices will be available for checkout for elementary school students,” an administrator said.

They will also provide free Wi-Fi for families without Internet access.

Board member John Eley said he was wary of the hybrid plan after battling COVID himself.

"This plan would be a great plan once maybe we have a vaccine and ease our way back into it,” Eley said.

Others worried about case reporting.

"Will we have some type of way of keeping up with that and reporting that,” said Board member Terri Best. “I know they do that in the shipyard."

Superintendent Dr. George Parker said parents can opt for virtual, no matter what.

"We will make every opportunity available to put the student in the position to be successful, that’s number one,” Parker said.

Division leaders said a new survey goes out this week asking families and staff to choose a fall plan. The board will vote on August 4.

