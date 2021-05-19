Newport News school board unanimously approves new names for four schools

Two will be renamed for the communities they are located in, and the others will be renamed for NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson and jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Four public schools in Newport News will have new names.

The Newport News School Board unanimously approved the new names at a meeting on Tuesday night.

Superintendent Dr. George Parker, III presented the proposed names to the school board:

Epes Elementary will be renamed Stoney Run Elementary

Lee Hall Elementary will be renamed Katherine Johnson Elementary

Nelson Elementary will be renamed Knollwood Meadows Elementary

Dozier Middle will be renamed Ella Fitzgerald Middle

The proposed names were among the top nominations submitted by the community to the school district's Diversity and Inclusion Task Force.

Stoney Run and Knollwood Meadows are both the names of communities where the schools are located in.

Katherine Johnson was a civil rights icon famously known as the renowned "human-computer" for NASA. She worked at NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton for more than 30 years. She passed away in Newport News, at the age of 101.

Ella Fitzgerald, sometimes known as the First Lady of Song, was an influential jazz singer born in Newport News. In her lifetime, she won 13 Grammy awards include a Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold over 40 million albums.