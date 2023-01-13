'It's unprecedented times' | Newport News city leaders supporting more safety measures in schools

Newport News Public Schools administrators are working on new safety measures, following last week's Richneck Elementary School shooting.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Classes are canceled for another week at Richneck Elementary School as the community grapples with a shooting that took place last Friday afternoon inside a first-grade classroom.

Newport News Police say a 6-year-old boy pulled a gun out in the middle of a lesson and shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner.

A Newport News Public Schools spokeswoman said the superintendent told parents on Thursday that they received a report the boy may have brought a weapon onto school property after he arrived late to school on Friday, January 6.

Administrators said they checked the child's bookbag but never found a gun. Now, Richneck Elementary School administrators are working on new safety measures.

In a press conference Thursday night, school administrators said they made plans to implement a clear bookbag policy, as well as install about 90 metal detectors in the city's public schools.

John Eley, a Newport News city councilman and former school board member, said he is happy to hear the school board made this decision to install more metal detectors, which was a change he said he pushed for years ago.

"A lot of community citizens, they didn't want that and when you're an elected official, you have to do what the community wants. You can't just do what you want. Now, I hope they understand why I wanted those four years ago," he said.

The NNPS spokeswoman said administrators are assigning a full-time school security officer to Richneck Elementary moving forward, which is different from school resource officers.

School security officers do not have weapons in their possession and are at the school to de-escalate situations.

Eley said any protection at this point will help. "I think we have to just look at what's working in other states, other cities, and implement some of those initiatives here in Newport News."

The school division's spokeswoman said while classes are canceled again all next week, administrators are looking into handing out lesson packets for students after that week.