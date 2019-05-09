NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are asking the public's help in finding a missing, endangered woman.

Vicktoria Eadie-Rosser, 26, went missing around 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt and a black skirt. Rosser is about 5 feet 6 inches and weighs about 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Rosser also has tattoos of a crown and the words "No Regrets" tattooed on her chest.

If you know the whereabouts of Vicktoria Eadie-Rosser, call the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.

