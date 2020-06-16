Newport News seniors celebrate graduation week

It was a big -- and long-awaited -- day for high school seniors in Newport News.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's a big day for seniors in Newport News: Monday marked the beginning of several graduation ceremonies!

Menchville High School was up first, with seniors walking across the stage at Todd Stadium. Every student had their own time slot to ensure social distancing.

Families -- limited to three people -- were able to attend.

The graduations will take place throughout this entire week, and have rain dates just in case.

Families must arrive in the same car, come in with their group of four, and maintain social distancing the entire time they are in the stadium.