Newport News Sheriff hosts 7th annual Day of Service Food Drive

Dozens of volunteers helped to stock the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank shelves as people made donations in honor of MLK Day.

HAMPTON, Va. — Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior’s fight for justice is what calls many to give back.

“Not just for people of color, but for people unjust to receive equity and equality,” Katrina Hines said as she made a donation to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

DAY OF SERVICE: This morning, volunteers are helping to stock the shelves at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank as people drop of donated items for this year’s MLK Day Food Drive event.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/UJL2WnlRKF — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) January 16, 2023

The day of service food drive helps to feed many communities on the Peninsula. As people donated food Monday morning, dozens of volunteers worked to re-stock shelves at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

“When you think about Martin Luther King and you think about what he wanted for America and the world, the day of service is a way to honor him,” said Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan said.

It’s an annual event started by former Newport News Mayor McKinley Price. This year, Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan decided to carry on the tradition.

Many leaders, including Price, and local organizations volunteered. The goal was to provide relief to families in need and fill the pantry with food.

“The money didn’t pretty much change, but the prices changed," Sheriff Morgan said. "The foodbank is more important today than ever before.”

Foodbank CEO Karen Joyner said after the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, donations start to drop. She said this event helps to bring in lots of food at the start of the new year.

Last year, she said this drive helped to supply an equivalent of 71,000 meals.

“That’s really amazing that four hours brought in that much food and money,” she said.

They hope to see the same amount of donations, if not more, this time around.