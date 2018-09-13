NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The Newport News Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who walked away from his work release job.

Corey Donell Frazier, 22, cut off his GPS tracker and left after being fired from his job Thursday morning. He had been on work release since May.

Frazier was in jail for probation violation, misdemeanor concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon.

Frazier, whose last known address was in Hampton, was wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Frazier’s whereabouts should call Dispatch at 757-247-2500.

The work release program, which is for non-violent offenders, strengthens a person’s chances of successfully returning to the community after incarceration.

