NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will be back in Hampton Roads Tuesday, where he's expected to announce a partnership between the Commonwealth and Newport News Shipbuilding.

Officials are being pretty tight-lipped over the details, but we have learned the announcement is over a major hiring initiative.

A few weeks ago, we detailed Newport News Shipbuilding's military immersion program. Officials reach out to military servicemen and women who are looking to transition into civilian life.

We asked a shipbuilding spokesperson if it had anything to do with the military initiative, but were told this is a new partnership with the Commonwealth.

Regardless, with a larger Navy fleet, shipbuilding is going to need more workers.

The announcement is scheduled for later Tuesday morning.

