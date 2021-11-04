Newport News Shipbuilding employees have more time to get vaccine due to OSHA mandate

Newport News shipbuilding employees following OSHA vaccine mandate.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Thursday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4, 2022. Otherwise, the worker will get tested for the virus every week under new requirements.

Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin posted a video on Facebook last week encouraging 25,000 employees to get the shot with a deadline of December 8, under previous federal guidelines.

“As a federal contractor, we are required to comply and we will comply because a strong shipbuilding workforce is necessary to do our part in defending our nation," said Boykin.

OSHA’s new announcement says unvaccinated workers face grave danger. This is why the agency is requiring companies with more than 100 employees to mandate the vaccine or mask up and get weekly COVID-19 tests.

The new January deadline gives Newport News Shipbuilding employees a bit more time to get vaccinated.

Huntington Ingalls Industries owner Mike Petters said 75% of his company employees are fully vaccinated.

“I do not want Newport News Shipbuilding to lose a single shipbuilder over this vaccine mandate," said Boykin.

There are two exemptions for the mandate: for medical or religious purposes.