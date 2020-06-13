Newport News Shipbuilding sees highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single week

The shipyard reported a total of 18 positive cases this week, making it the highest number the shipyard has had in a single week.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Shipbuilding reported 5 news positive cases of COVID-19 at its shipyard on Friday.

That brings the weekly total of cases to 18--making it the highest number the shipyard has had in a single week, according to Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin.

Boykin addresses the uptick in cases in her weekly update in a Facebook post.

The shipyard has reported 84 total number of cases. But of those cases, 43 employees have been medically cleared to return to work.

The five positive cases reported on Friday include:

Employee, 1st Shift, Ship at Outfitting Berth 1 (200 Freeboard), which is located in the North Yard; last time at NNS: June 11, 2020

Non-NNS employed person, 1st Shift, Trailer 42353 at Bldg. 85, Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: June 8, 2020

Non-NNS employed person, 1st Shift, Dry Dock 10 (Floating Accommodation Facility), North Yard; last time at NNS: June 8, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Ship at Outfitting Berth 1 (Space: 4-138-5-V), which is located in the North Yard; last time at NNS: June 10, 2020

