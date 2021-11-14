Newport News Shipbuilding, United Steelworkers reach tentative labor deal, says union

A spokesperson for USW Local 8888 said an tentative collective bargaining agreement was reached Saturday night.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Shipbuilding and United Steelworkers union reached a tentative labor deal, according to a union spokesperson Sunday.

The agreement, with NNS parent company Huntington Ingalls Industries, comes as the current contract is scheduled to expire midnight on Sunday, November 14.

According to a release, the proposed 5-year-deal "would enhance wages, improve pension, curb health care costs and bolster promotional opportunities in lower job categories."

Union members were briefed on the deal Sunday afternoon during a members-only meeting in Hampton, wrote a union spokesperson.

A deal between the two parties is important to national security because the shipyard is the world's only maker of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, and, one of only two yards in the country that build Virginia and Columbia Class submarines for the Navy.