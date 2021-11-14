Newport News Shipbuilding, United Steelworkers reach tentative labor deal, says union

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Shipbuilding and United Steelworkers union reached a tentative labor deal, according to a union spokesperson Sunday.
The agreement, with NNS parent company Huntington Ingalls Industries, comes as the current contract is scheduled to expire midnight on Sunday, November 14.
According to a release, the proposed 5-year-deal "would enhance wages, improve pension, curb health care costs and bolster promotional opportunities in lower job categories."
Union members were briefed on the deal Sunday afternoon during a members-only meeting in Hampton, wrote a union spokesperson.
A deal between the two parties is important to national security because the shipyard is the world's only maker of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, and, one of only two yards in the country that build Virginia and Columbia Class submarines for the Navy.
USW Local 8888 represents more than 10,000 workers at Newport News Shipbuilding, and union members will hold a ballot vote on the proposal on Tuesday.