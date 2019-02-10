NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Suffolk man who worked at Newport News Shipbuilding pleaded guilty to falsely certifying welds on submarines and aircraft carriers.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Joseph Powell was hired by NNS to be a Non-Destructive Test Inspector. Powell performed weld inspections as part of his job.

In order to track and ensure quality control with inspections, NDT Inspectors are required to certify their inspections using NNS's Electronic Record System, which falls within the jurisdiction of the United States Navy and the Department of Defense.

NNS received information that Powell appeared to have certified an inspection in the Electronic Record System without conducting inspection protocol in June 2016.

After they received the information, NNS started an inquiry inspection. Various welds certified by Powell were investigated by NNS in June 2016. Through the inquiry NNS found multiple welds certified by Powell that were not in acceptable condition for inspection, did not contain they required physical markings indicating an inspection had been completed, nor had residue or powder on or around the job from inspection equipment.

Numerous welds certified by Powell were then re-inspected, which revealed a number of weld joints that he certified as 'satisfactory' were 'unsatisfactory' as they contained numerous defects and needed to be repaired by a welder.

Powell agreed, for sentencing purposes, that his false certifications cost the United States, and therefore taxpayers, $43,500.

He pleaded guilty to false statements and faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He will be sentenced on January 15, 2020.