Newport News

Newport News shooting sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Police said they received a report about a shooting around 10:30 p.m. A 28-year-old is currently in the hospital being treated for gunshot wounds.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Police received a call around 10:30 p.m. reporting gunshots in the area of 28th Street.

When police arrived at the 1100th block of 28th Street, they found a 22-year-old Newport News man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. 

The shooting is still under investigation and a suspect has not been determined yet.

If you know anything that can help the police, you can call the crime line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit tips through P3Tips.com.

