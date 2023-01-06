Newport News shooting sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night.
Police received a call around 10:30 p.m. reporting gunshots in the area of 28th Street.
When police arrived at the 1100th block of 28th Street, they found a 22-year-old Newport News man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The shooting is still under investigation and a suspect has not been determined yet.
If you know anything that can help the police, you can call the crime line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit tips through P3Tips.com.