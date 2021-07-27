Man seriously hurt following shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Newport News on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Police say the shooting happened in the 500 block of Purlieu Drive around 5:44 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find the adult man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if there are any suspects at this time.
If you have any information that may help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.