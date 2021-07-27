Man seriously hurt following shooting in Newport News

Police say the man, who was found with gunshot wounds on Purlieu Drive, is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Newport News on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police say the shooting happened in the 500 block of Purlieu Drive around 5:44 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find the adult man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if there are any suspects at this time.