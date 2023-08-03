Newport News shooting leaves woman dead, police say

Police responded to 1100 33rd Street at about 8:40 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Police say the incident appears to be domestic in nature.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman is dead after a shooting occurred Thursday morning.

Police responded to 1100 33rd Street at about 8:40 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a woman outside of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound, says the Newport News Police Department.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police also say the incident appears to be domestic in nature.