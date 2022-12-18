Newport News soccer tournament raises money in goalkeepers' honor

A soccer tournament in Newport News is raising money and awareness in honor of two young goalkeepers who lost their lives in separate car crashes.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A soccer tournament raised money and awareness in honor of two young goalkeepers killed in separate car crashes.

This weekend, the goals that matter aren't kept on a scorecard at HR SportspleX in Newport News.

The third annual Keeper's Cup featured dozens of teams competing in more than 60 indoor, 5-on-5 soccer games over two days.

The tournament is held in honor of late area soccer players Conner Guido and Luke Messick.

"People who knew and loved Conner and Luke can continue to celebrate them, but more important, play the sport and have a great time," said David Messick, Luke's father.

Both of their parents said distracted driving played a role in their deaths.

Luke, a former soccer standout at Kecoughtan High School in Hampton, died in 2021, "while traveling to the play the sport he loved." Police charged the other driver with reckless driving following the crash in Hanover County, according to media reports. He was 22 years old.

In 2019, Conner Guido, was one of three, 16-year-old Tabb High students killed in a car wreck. His classmate, who was driving, was unlicensed, and police said the teenage driver's lack of experience and speed played a role in the crash.

"How ironic that these two great players and fascinating people ended up both being killed by distracted drivers," said Messick. "And we just couldn't let their stories stop there."

We can continue to give back to the community," said Tammy Guido, Conner mother. "Even though they are not here, we know they are still living and that's what keeps me going."

Both families launched organizations to make an impact in the community in their loved ones' memory.

Within three days of Luke's passing, his family started a non-profit focused on his passion to support education and youth soccer in Ghana. Luke Messick Futbol Charities also provides local scholarships.

The Conner Gweedo Memorial Foundation offers anonymous reporting of unsafe driving and other issues. In the meantime, Tammy has pushed for safer driving laws. So far, Virginia state lawmakers have passed two laws based on her advocacy.

"There's so much more to do," she said. "Teenage driving is the one thing that you learn in high school that you take with you for the rest of your life."

Al Cousineau, the owner of HR SportspleX, knew both players, and went to school with Luke's mother. The facility opened a little over a year ago, and this is the second time, he's hosted the fundraiser.

"I think that Conner and Luke from their legacies, and their parents efforts, they are going to live on for generations because of what they are doing," he said.

Guido and Messick aimed to raise $10,000 from the weekend's soccer tournament. The money will go towards efforts for both organizations in the goalkeepers' honor. The tournament also featured an auction.

For more information on the Conner Gweedo Memorial Foundation, visit the website.