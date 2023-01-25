Newport News School Board ousts superintendent

The board voted 5-1 to remove Dr. George Parker III, effective February 1. Board member Gary Hunter was the lone vote against removal.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News School Board approved a separation agreement and severance with Superintendent Dr. George Parker III during a special meeting Wednesday night.

The board voted 5-1 to remove Parker, effective February 1. Board member Gary Hunter was the lone vote against removal.

"It is important that we state that this decision was made without cause," Board Chair Lisa Surles-Law said after the vote.

She added that Parker was "a capable division leader who has served Newport News for nearly five years through some extremely challenging circumstances. This decision is based on the future trajectory and needs of our school division."

The school board then voted 5-1 to appoint Dr. Michele Mitchell as interim superintendent. Board member Rebecca Aman was the lone dissenter for this vote, stating she wanted someone outside the school division appointed.

Mitchell is executive director of student advancement for Newport News Public Schools.

Wednesday's votes come in the wake of a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6, where police said a 6-year-old shot his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner.

Parker, who has been sharply criticized by parents and teachers in the wake of the shooting, has said that at least one administrator was told on the day of the shooting that the boy might have a weapon, but no weapon was found when his backpack was searched. Police have said that school officials did not tell them about that tip before the shooting, which happened hours later.

The night before the school board voted on Parker's departure, 13News Now spoke with Surles-Law, who said this was not an easy decision but they want to head in a new direction as a school division.

"We’ve heard from our teachers, we’ve heard from our administration and we have a direction that we need to head and at this time, it sounds like our best decision," she said.

The school division hired Dr. Parker as superintendent in 2018. Before coming to Newport News, he served as superintendent at Caroline County Public Schools.

Parker fell under public scrutiny on the heels of three shootings on school grounds since September 2021. In the first shooting, two students were hurt at Heritage High School. Then following a basketball game at Menchville High on December 2021, a Woodside High student was killed. The latest was the shooting earlier this month at Richneck Elementary.

After Wednesday's school board vote, Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones issued the following statement:

"Over the last four years, Dr. George Parker led Newport News Public Schools with a dedication to educating our children, and we thank him for his service to this community. My colleagues on City Council and I support the Newport News School Board as they seek to hire a dynamic, new leader for our public school system - one that will help us heal and move forward with the necessary changes to make our schools safer for everyone. I have faith that the School Board will find the right person to take Newport News Public Schools to the next level. While the last few weeks have been extremely difficult, Newport News schools and this community remain strong."