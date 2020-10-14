Newport News superintendent postpones plans to return to in-person learning

Superintendent Dr. George Parker announced Tuesday that the school district will postpone returning students to the classroom and continue planning.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News' school superintendent is putting the brakes on plans to return students to the classroom.

Last week, the Newport News School Board approved a phased timeline to return some students to in-person instruction.

Dr. Parker said he’s delaying the implementation because the school division’s "most recent input from key stakeholders has led to a decision that we simply need more time to plan for the safe arrival of students."

"It is my expectation, that in collaboration with you [the parents], we will complete the necessary planning during the month of November," Dr. Parker said.