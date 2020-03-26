Newport News teachers make a parade of cars to show students support

Teachers are missing their students because of COVID-19, but they’re getting creative with ways to remind the kids that they’re not forgotten.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — With signs and car paint, teachers are reaching out to students in Newport News from inside their cars, by driving a 12-mile caravan.

All of these teachers are from An Achievable Dream Academy, Discovery STEM Academy and Newsome Park Elementary School.

They’re choosing to put on this "Southeast Pull Up" parade for their students, as a safe way to re-connect during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Can’t say that I ever thought that anything like this would happen,” said third grade teacher Shelby Hernandez.

Hernandez said she misses her 18 kids.

“It’s hard because we’re used to the hugs, the handshakes, the high fives,” said Hernandez.

However, after Governor Ralph Northam ordered all schools to close for the rest of this school year, all educators said they understand.

“We care about them. We want them to be healthy, so we know this was a very necessary decision,” said Discovery STEM Academy Assistant Principal, Briana Foster.

Still, they’re finding a way to make sure today is still a teaching moment. They’re sharing a lesson of love and joy in the community, with this parade.

“I love it, because the kids have been asking about them and wanting to see them,” said mother, Candice Booth who was watching the parade.

Parents like Booth told us it’s making a difference for the children who miss their teachers too.

“They’ve been having problems, so this is a good time to see them,” said Booth.