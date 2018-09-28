NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly made comments about shooting a gun in school.

According to Virginia State Police, the 17-year-old boy called a Newport News business on Wednesday about purchasing a firearm. During the conversation, the teen allegedly made a reference to firing the gun at school.

State Police were notified, and after investigating were able to identify and locate the teen. After consulting with the Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney, the teenager was taken into custody and charged with making threats to do serious bodily injury on school property.

