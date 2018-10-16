NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A 16-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Newport News.

Newport News police responded to 74th Street and Chestnut Avenue around 2:56 p.m. for a shooting.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information available.

No further information on the shooting was made available.

